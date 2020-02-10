BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $999,250.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $79.06. 290,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

