BonusCloud One Day Volume Reaches $258.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $258.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,972,439,477 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

