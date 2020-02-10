BOOM (BOOM) One Day Volume Hits $25,321.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $25,321.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,819,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,327,810 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

