Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 335.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.70. 583,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.