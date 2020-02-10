Boston Scientific Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

