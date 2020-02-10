BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $142,420.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $142,420.00 and approximately $30,866.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

