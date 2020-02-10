BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

