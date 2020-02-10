Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $23.36 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Tokenomy. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $1.67 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

