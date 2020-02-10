Brian M. Scott Sells 7,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMN opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

