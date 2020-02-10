BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 30,893 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,378,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

