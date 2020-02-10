Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 582.54% and a negative net margin of 95.20%.

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,479. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

