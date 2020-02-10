Brink’s to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brink’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

BCO opened at $82.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brink’s has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

