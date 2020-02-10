Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,785,000 after buying an additional 1,515,047 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,426,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

