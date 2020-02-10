Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,217,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,507. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.