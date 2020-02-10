Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $21.33. 2,812,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,916. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

