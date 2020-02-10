Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS.

BRX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

