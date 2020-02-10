Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom stock opened at $315.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

