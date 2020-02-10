Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.