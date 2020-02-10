Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZRX shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 405,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

