Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $11.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $48.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.89 million, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

