Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.35) and the highest is ($1.15). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($7.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($6.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($8.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.80) to ($7.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

