Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

BFAM stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

