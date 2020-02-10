Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post $40.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the lowest is $40.39 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $174.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.69 million to $176.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $205.42 million, with estimates ranging from $200.74 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.65 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

