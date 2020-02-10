Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Several research firms have commented on HLX. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 530,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

HLX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 618,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

