Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post $169.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.90 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $191.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $666.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.70 million to $671.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $637.90 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMX shares. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 948,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.82.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

