Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

