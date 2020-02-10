Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RTLR opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $305,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

