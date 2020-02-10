Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,344. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

