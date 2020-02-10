Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post $361.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $358.48 million. Acushnet reported sales of $343.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.