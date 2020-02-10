Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

