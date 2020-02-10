Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.