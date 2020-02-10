Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HTA traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,989. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,735 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,001,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

