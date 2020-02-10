Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,490. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 67.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

