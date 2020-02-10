Brokerages Expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.75. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE IHRT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.66. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Iheartmedia has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

