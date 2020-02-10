Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.06. 961,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 502,314 shares of company stock worth $66,694,985 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $38,956,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,353,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $12,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

