Brokerages Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report $520.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.11 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported sales of $481.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after acquiring an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.