Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,266,546.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,899,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 753,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2,519.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.86. 437,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,449. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

