Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

SFIX stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $24.32. 2,204,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,748. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,954 shares of company stock worth $8,325,037 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

