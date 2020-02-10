Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 1,075,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.