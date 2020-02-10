Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.