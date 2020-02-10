Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allstate Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Cfra boosted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

