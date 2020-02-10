Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GTE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$3.51. The company has a market cap of $440.38 million and a P/E ratio of 600.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

