Brokers Issue Forecasts for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Haynes International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Haynes International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

