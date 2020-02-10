Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mercadolibre Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $646.02 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $338.95 and a one year high of $725.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

