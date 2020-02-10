Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of PENN opened at $34.32 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

