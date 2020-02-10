Brokers Set Expectations for Axcelis Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,131,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

