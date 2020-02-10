Brokers Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

