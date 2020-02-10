Brokers Set Expectations for Cerner Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Monday. Cerner has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $635,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Cerner by 78.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

