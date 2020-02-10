Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE:CCK opened at $78.59 on Monday. Crown has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

