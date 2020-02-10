Brokers Set Expectations for FireEye Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FireEye in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $8,676,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FireEye by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in FireEye by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 122,853 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

